What Are Nafe Smallz And M Huncho Up To?

Nafe Smallz and M Huncho are teasing a possible new project.

The rappers have begun dropping hints on socials, which seems to point to a potential release called 'DNA'.

Is it an album? Or merely a single? We're not 100% but in an Instagram posting Nafe Smallz refers to 'DNA' as "da new age..."

For his part, M Huncho shared a full video for 'DNA'...

No word on a release date as yet - when we know, you'll know!

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.