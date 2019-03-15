Weyes Blood's New Video Is An Actual 'Movie'

Weyes Blood wants to take control.

Real name Natalie Mering the songwriter's new LP 'Titanic Rising' is a deeply individual statement, wholly creative and ruthlessly well executed.

Out on April 5th, the record is trailed by the remarkable new video for 'Movies', starring and directed by Natalie Mering herself.

An underwater mini-epic, it explores the "emotionally manipulative powers of movies" while offering some straight-forwardly beautiful.

“We are enamoured with Movies," she explains. "Our generation is the most cinematically saturated of all time. Videotapes, DVD's, streaming... Spielberg...all of it has thrust us into an endless loop of consumption. They provide formative experiences as children, standing larger than life before our fragile adolescent minds."

"I wanted to take a look into the emotionally manipulative powers of movies - how have movies succeeded in telling the myths of our time? How have they failed (miserably)? What is the consequent effect on a society of beings looking for themselves in the myths on the screen? It's safe to say that they have failed us, but I can't help it... I love Movies."

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.