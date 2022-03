wewantwraiths returns with new single 'Big Machines'.

Out now, it's another blast of energy from the Midlands rapper, renowned for his melodic style.

'Big Machines' illustrates his ambition, the effects-draped vocal sat alongside arena-level production.

The sound of an artist hitting accelerate, it's accompanied by a deluxe visual.

wewantwraiths is shown cruising in a hi-octane Lamborghini declaring he is the "best my cities ever seen", with Jorda on direction duties.

Tune in now.

- - -