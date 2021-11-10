Wet Share Toro y Moi Produced Single 'Far Cry'

Wet have shared their new song 'Far Cry'.

The trio's new album 'Letter Blu' is out on October 22nd, and it marks the re-joining of founding guitarist Marty Sulkow.

Indeed, familiar faces abound on their latest effort, with Toro y Moi producing their new single.

Out now, 'Far Cry' is a carefully finessed alt-pop moment, with the caramel-soft elements of the production heightening the humanity of their songwriting.

There's an organic edge to what Wet construct, that seems to only deepen as time goes by.

Check out 'Far Cry' below.

Catch Wet at London's Scala venue on November 23rd.

Photo Credit: David Brandon Geeting

- - -