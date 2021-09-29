Wet Leg's 'Wet Dream' Is "Enough To Make A Girl Blush"

Isle of Wight duo Wet Leg return with new single 'Wet Dream'.

With its clipped guitar lines and sweet, slacker lyricism, the pair's debut single 'Chaise Longue' became a word of mouth phenomenon, clocking up three million streams and counting.

Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers previewed their new material at YALA! Records club night in South London recently, illustrating the breadth of their promise.

'Wet Dream' amplifies the hype still further, a sordid break up song that pokes fun at idle male fantasies.

Instantly catchy, the pair comment: "'Wet Dream' is a breakup song; it came about when one of my ex’s went through a stage of texting me after we we’d broken up telling me that ‘he had a dream about me’."

Rhian Teasdale directs the video, and it's playfully surreal imagery recalls the dreamscapes of Věra Chytilová and Salvador Dali.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Hollie Fernando

