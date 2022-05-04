Wet Leg's 'Ur Mum' Is An Impetuous Pop Song

Wet Leg return with new single 'Ur Mum'.

The Isle of Wight duo's debut album lands this week - April 8th - and it's primed to cause a major impact.

The band play a sold out UK run later this month, while some massive headline dates in November are already long sold out.

'Ur Mum' is an impetuous return, with the tongue in cheek lyricism taking aim at an ex - "when I think about what you've become, I feel sorry for your mum" - and the frustrations of small town life.

Matching pointed vocals to odd psychedelic elements in the guitar line, it's a curious extra-dimensional pop song.

Vocalist Rhian Teasdale says of the song: “I was pretty angry at way things had gone in this particular dynamic. It’s just a diss song I wrote to make myself feel better. It worked.”

Clash favourite Lava La Rue directs the video, and she comments:

“The Ur Mum video was all about bringing the viewer into the Wet Leg world - sprinkling details throughout the visual that not only reference at least four songs off the album but also plenty of inside jokes within the band too. Artistically it shows where the aesthetic of American indie films like Napoleon Dynamite fit perfectly in the scape of rural British settings - this concept first came to me when the band took me to IOW for the first time - I saw the connection and it all clicked into place.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Hollie Fernando