Wet Leg Lay Out Debut Album Plans

Wet Leg are set to release their self-titled album next year.

The Isle of Wight group's addictive single 'Chaise Longue' became one of 2021's inescapable ear-worms, while follow up 'Wet Dream' was a deliciously frisky workout.

Debut album 'Wet Leg' is out on April 8th, with Wet Leg working alongside Dan Carey at his long studio - 'Chaise Longue' and 'Angelica' were produced by Jon McMullen and Josh Mobaraki, respectively.

“I wanted to write fun songs, I didn’t want to indulge sad feelings too much, I wanted to write stuff that's fun to listen to and fun to play,” the band's Rhian Teasdale said in a statement. “But then, the sad seeps through, as well. Wet Leg was originally just supposed to be funny. As a woman, there’s so much put on you, in that your only value is how pretty or cool you look. But we want to be goofy and a little bit rude. We want to write songs that people can dance to. And we want to people to have a good time, even if that might not possible all of the time.”

Set to play a string of UK shows in Spring 2022, Wet Leg have also shared two brand new singles.

The naggingly melancholic 'Too Late Now' comes with a Fred Rowson directed video, while 'On No' is a rhythmic indie pop thumper.

Rhian Teasdale says of 'Too Late Now'...

It is about sleepwalking into adulthood. I never imagined that my adult life would look the way it does and I guess this song reflects on some of the pressures and pulls of life. Sometimes I get really inside my head and everything can feel very overwhelming. I think this song is about accepting that life can feel a bit shit from time to time. Maybe don’t indulge that thought too much though. Just take some time for yourself. Take a breath. Have a bath. It might make you feel a bit better.

Check 'em out below.

