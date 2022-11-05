Wet Lay Out Plans For New EP 'Pink Room'

Wet will release new EP 'Pink Room' on July 8th.

The new EP follows the project's third album 'Letter Blue', and finds songwriter Kelly Zutrau spinning the creative dials once more.

Joe Valle produces, while founding guitarist Marty Sulkow has rejoined the group, joined by Frank Ocean's go-to keyboardist Buddy Ross.

Out digitally on July 8th, a physical release follows on August 12th through Secretly Canadian's Friends Of campaign.

Intimate new single 'Tell Me Why' is online now, a spartan but emphatically beautiful production.

“I’m always interested in multiple feelings at once,” Zutrau says. “Not just a happy song, but happy and sad and guilty — those can all be true.”

Tune in now.

