Wet Announce New Album 'Letter Blue'

Wet are set to release new album 'Letter Blue' on October 22nd.

The group have reconvened for a fresh project, with founding guitarist Marty Sulkow rejoining the ranks.

New album 'Letter Blue' is out on October 22nd, with guests including Dev Hynes, Toro y Moi's Chaz Bear, Frank Ocean collaborator Buddy Ross, and more.

New song 'Larabar' is online now, a short - just shy of three minutes - return that revels in a fragile, poignant sense of beauty.

Vocalist Kelly Zutrau charms, while production from Wet colleague Joe Valle crafts an evocative atmosphere with a minimalist palette.

Kelly Zutrau says... "

Step into the light for the very first time. 'Larabar' was a little breakthrough in the album process, the first song that came together that everything else formed around. It's about a relationship cycle that becomes a loop - Eventually a feedback loop - Obsessively repeating, breaking up, getting back together, breaking up again. How memory distorts reality, solitude vs. company, accountability, guiltiness, loving someone who left and what to do when they come back and on and on, etc.."

Andrew Theodore Balasia directs the visuals, which you can check out below.

Photo Credit: Chris Maggio

