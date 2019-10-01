Westerman Shares Surreal Yet Earnest 'Kathy's Song' Cover

Westerman has shared a surreal yet earnest take on Simon & Garfunkel's 'Kathy's Song'.

The London artist has a creative partnership with the producer Bullion, linking with the wider Deek label circle.

New album '4DOWN' features a series of covers, with the Deek roster flipping some classics on their had.

It's a curious tracklisting, with '4DOWN' being led by Westerman's perplexing, surreal cover of 'Kathy's Song'.

An oft-covered MOR treat, Westerman seems to find the song's heart, completely reinvigorating it in the process.

With his plaintive electronics and that twinge of poignancy in the vocal, Westerman delivers something special.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Bex Day

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.