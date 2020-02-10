Westerman Shares 'Choupana' Sketches

Westerman has shared a new collection of songwriting sketches.

The songwriter's exceptional debut album 'Your Hero Is Not Dead' landed earlier this year, the result of several years work.

A real Clash favourite, we're delighted to report that Westerman has shared some of the works-in-process from the making of the album.

Out now, 'Choupana' is a four track Bandcamp compilation, crafted alongside producer and confidante Bullion.

Says Westerman...

"Here is a selection of sketches which formed the start of the record. We spent an amount of time sculpting the music in Your Hero Is Not Dead. It’s a time intensive process of aiming for the unobtainable. Most of the time, we ended up with trying to get back to the essence of what was captured when the threads were still in the process of forming. The real vitality of the music."

"It’s a journey where you can only hope to end up back at the start but having learnt things and changed along the way by which point - the start appears very different - whether you like it or not. These sketches were made in Autumn; of two years ago. The cyclical nature of it all seems about right to me."

"There is a song in here which was not put on the record. VERY HAPPY to share these in their human fallibility and imperfection at a time when a bracing acknowledgement of said nature is much needed and often lacking from certain individuals and dogmatic clusters thereof. Thanks and love to all. W."

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://westermanmusic.bandcamp.com/album/choupana" href="https://westermanmusic.bandcamp.com/album/choupana">Choupana by Westerman</a>

Photo Credit: Bex Day

