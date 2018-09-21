Westerman Launches New 'Ark' EP

Westerman has shared details of his new 'Ark' EP.

The songwriter is a long-time Clash favourite, evolving past his acoustic roots into otherworldly pop spheres.

Developing a partnership with producer Bullion, the two spend time in the studio together earlier this year, working on fresh ideas.

Momentum was slow at first, until the pair cracked new song 'Albatross' and the EP then followed swiftly on its heels.

A dreamy return, 'Albatross' offers some heavenly musical moments, and it connects to a specific place in Westerman's imagination.

He explains: "'Albatross' is set on a lake in my mind where I go to escape the worries of day to day existence. It's a more innocent and natural place. There is a growing impingement on that place as time starts to feel like it moves faster, and more demands emerge. The song looks at that threat both to the physical environment and our own psychology through the inevitability of an ever changing landscape."

Tune in now.

Westerman will release new 'Ark' EP on November 9th. Catch Westerman at the following shows:

October

3 Dublin Whelan’s

10 Oxford The Cellar Bar

11 Southampton Heartbreakers

12 Bristol The Crofters Rights

13 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

16 Leeds Hyde Park Book Club

17 Manchester Now Wave Venue

18 London Oslo

For tickets to the latest Westerman shows click HERE.

Photo Credit: Bex Day

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.