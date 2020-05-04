Westerman Announces Debut Album, Shares 'Waiting On Design'

Westerman shares new song ‘Waiting On Design’ - tune in now.

Westerman delves into the arena of personal politics in his latest single ‘Waiting On Design’. Pushing together soothing melodies and calming vocals, the artist gets lyrically philosophical grappling with topics of the self and absurdity against a background of calm instrumentals.

Speaking about the single, Westerman shares his inspiration:

“I was thinking about the absurdity of the self, and how nobody wants to look at themselves from the perspective of the people they hurt. What's interesting to me about storytelling isn't necessarily the stories themselves, but the mutual connection that comes from people's understanding of what's being conjured by that story."

The song floats between genres landing on a sound that mirrors clean cut confessional soft rock, which may sound pretentious, but the song is far from it.

If anything, Westerman encourages us all to take an earnest look at ourselves. Westerman’s debut album, 'Your Hero Is Not Dead', will be available on June 5th.

You can listen to the single below.

Words: Zoya Raza-Sheikh

Photo Credit: Bex Day

