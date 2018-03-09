Westboro Baptist Church Are Picketing Rod Stewart

Controversial American religious organisation Westboro Baptist Church are set to picket an upcoming Rod Stewart show.

The hate-fueled quasi-Christian organisation have made a name for themselves by standing outside buildings with offensive placards, and they're showing no signs of letting up.

Set to continue their beef with Fall Out Boy at an upcoming show - Westboro Baptist Church once recorded a pastiche of the emo group - they also intend to picket Rod Stewart's show in the United States on October 16th.

Supported by Cyndi Lauper, ticket holders for this dominion of sin will face a line of oddballs chanting strange slogans about the Old Testament before entering.

Rod - somewhat aptly - has not commented on the news.

