West LDN Collective NiNE8 Share New Single '079EIGHT'

West London collective NiNE8 have shared their new single '079EIGHT'.

The crew contain some of the capital's brightest names, but at heart it's just a group of a friends creating (excellent) art together.

A new mixtape is incoming, with NiNE8 giving fans a heads-up courtesy of a brand new single.

Taking a three-week writing camp just before lockdown together, these sessions became the genesis for their new release.

Out now, '079EIGHT' moves between hip-hop, soul, and outright pop, and - says Bone Slim - it's about "the relationship between one phone, and another phone."

As lockdown commenced the project was continued over Zoom and Skype, giving the theme an eerily familiar relevance. He continues:

"In our individual lives we had to resort to Zoom meetings & birthday parties, DIY iPhone music videos, and FaceTime'd long distance relationships. We realised what was originally a bit of banter in our lyrics had become all too relevant to our everyday lives."

The socially distanced video was shot in West London on their iPhones, encapsulating "real moments between collective members running their daily errands - some of us going back to work in the markets of Portobello, skating down Ladbroke Grove, cycling through the park, and having small link ups with the collective!”

Tune in now.

