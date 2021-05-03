Wesley Joseph Stakes His Claim With New Single 'Thrilla'

Opening with the crackle of radio static, Birmingham-born Wesley Joseph tunes in the frequency for a game-changing return on new single ‘Thrilla’ - an inaugural declaration from an artist operating on another faraway plane.

His first release since last year’s electro-tinged, Joy Orbison-produced ‘Ghostin’, ‘Thrilla’ is an amalgam of braggadocio and soul-drenched confessionals. Joseph predicates his return around themes of rebirth and artistic reinvention, the apparition of detachment from reality looming large: Joseph’s ambition may lead him beyond the parameter of his roots, but the manifest presence of ‘home’, the calling of the high-life and fidelity to the truth, haunt him throughout.

The second half of the song shifts gears tonally; lilting keys and diaphanous vocals take the song from an earthly endeavour to something purifying, imbued with just the right hint of melancholy:

“Why don’t you ever call my phone, why don’t you ever call me…why don’t you ever call back home…”, an inner voice or the voice of his loved ones, Joseph taps into the inscrutable nature of his existence.

Joseph’s modus operandi is to preside over his art or as he calls it – “his sound bites” – with meticulous exactness. He’s the sole writer and producer at the helm; he even self-directed the accompanying visual, which is its own kind of triumph.

A component part of UK’s OG Horse Collective (alongside Walsall’s Jorja Smith) as a teen, Joseph moved to London to study film. A budding auteur, Joseph has a keen eye for photographic detail; hyperreal set pieces, high-fashion paraphernalia, cherubic angels and the archetypal rap trope of vehicular accessories (is that a DeLorean?) propels the illusory chronicle of ‘Thrilla’ forward. Is it already a contender for video of the year? We think so.

'Thrilla' is the first taste of Joseph’s debut project, ‘ULTRAMARINE’, due later this year.

Words: Shahzaib Hussain

