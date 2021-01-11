Wesley Gonzalez Swipes Right On 'Taste Of Something New'

Wesley Gonzalez has shared his new single 'A Taste Of Something New'.

The track deals with the aftermath of a break up, finding the footloose and fancy free Wesley adrift on dating apps.

Swiping left and right, 'A Taste Of Something New' is an acerbic take on dating culture and its DTF mentality.

Taken from new album 'Wax Limousine' - out on March 18th - the song is equipped with a deft retro clip directed by Tim Stevens.

Wesley explains...

“Dating Apps were not really a thing when I had been single seven years earlier, and I had a bit of curiosity about them. I liked the people watching elements of them... that sounds a bit creepy. There was still an aspect of looking to shag someone obviously, though there wasn't many people on there I wanted to shag or thought would want to shag me to be honest, so it kind of felt more like looking through a lens at what normal people were like, gym bunnies and sapiosexuals mainly it seems. Anyways someone asked me out on there and I said yes then immediately panicked and called it off, then I wrote this.”

Tune in now.

Wesley Gonzalez headlines London’s Electrowerkz on November 25th.

- - -