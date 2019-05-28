Wesley Gonzalez Announces New Album 'Appalling Human'

Wesley Gonzalez will release new album 'Appalling Human' later this year.

The DIY stalwart re-emerged in 2017, with his superbly scratchy, highly revealing LP 'Excellent Musician'.

It seems that the record was linked to a specific point in his life - moving forwards, he also wants his songwriting to progress too.

Labelling 'Excellent Musician' a "pre-therapy record" he terms incoming project 'Appalling Human' a "post-therapy record".

He says: "I wanted to get started on the next one straight away, so we recorded it and then other personal stuff got in the way."

Out on June 12th, it matches confessional lyricism to the increasing influence of electronic music, mixed for the dancefloor by James Greenwood.

New song 'Changes' is the first offering from the record to be released, with the bubbling digital production underpinning that arch but emotive vocal.

"This song [Changes] had the most transformation from beginning to end," he notes. "It started life as an experiment after listening to a lot of Ghanaian house music, I wanted to write something upbeat."

"At the time I wrote it I found myself at pivotal moment of change and saw that in others around me, one of my best friends had gone through an intervention and it had made me question aspects of my life. I thought about how scared I would be if I gave all my crutches up."

Wesley finishes: "I wanted to be reassuring to someone when I also felt in need of reassurance, so this was my song for him."

A superb return, it's daring both in its emotional frankness and in Wesley's aesthetic about-turn, placing his songwriting in a different creative space.

We've got first play of the video for 'Changes' - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Holly Whitaker

