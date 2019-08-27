Wes Reeve's Stark 'Never-Ending Summer' Is Tragically Love-Lorn

Robin Murray
30 · 08 · 2019

Wes Reeve has shared her stark but tragically love-lorn new release 'Never-Ending Summer'.

The Los Angeles based artist seems to tap into the tragic beauty of the Hollywood dream, with her alt-pop perfection draped in melancholy.

Equally capable in the studio and behind the camera, new release 'Never-Ending Summer' underlines her emphatic creativity.

A song that seems to unravel in a daze, it traces a doomed couple on their final day together, before their car plunges off a cliff.

Yet the sequence is looped - this endless display of love, loss, and somehow recapturing that sparkle of attraction.

As Wes explains: “In a way, Never-ending Summer is about finding your perfect person and being with them forever.”

Tune in now.

Wes Reeve
