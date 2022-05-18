Welsh Risers CVC Reject Radio Mundanity With 'Winston'

Welsh risers CVC have shared their fantastical new single 'Winston'.

The band hail from the tiny Welsh conurbation Church Village, but went to school in Cardiff, forcing them to endure the toils of the school bus.

The driver would tune into local radio, forcing the nascent group to listen to some abominable audio bilge.

New single 'Winston' rejects all that, a head-long rush into the unknown guided by surreal imagination.

Opening in plaintive, almost whimsical tones, it then accelerates into a rush of ideas. Rejecting mundanity, the song appears on CVC's incoming debut EP.

Say the band: "We can’t wait to have our music on vinyl for the first time - this EP is so HARD, they’re going to have to invent a new spin speed on record players to handle it!"

Check out 'Winston' below.

'Real To Reel' is out on September 16th.

Photo Credit: Dan Hall

- - -