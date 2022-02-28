Welsh Music Prize Winners Adwaith Announce New Album

Welsh Music Prize winners Adwaith will release new album 'Bato Mato' on July 1st.

The band's wonderful debut album was a word-of-mouth success on its 2019 release, and was rewarded with the Welsh Music Prize.

A chance trip to Siberia broadened their horizons, with Adwaith taking this sense of travel and adventure - not to mention the wide open spaces of the Siberian plains - into the studio with them.

Out on July 1st via Libertino, it's led by 'ETO', a song that attempts to pin down that sense of space.

“We really wanted to write a heartfelt song about being infatuated with someone," explain the band. "This isn't something we normally write about and we wanted to approach this song differently to our other ones. We felt inspired to write a big pop song.”

Taking their post-punk roots into new arenas, 'ETO' is dynamic and accessible, an open, pop-centric return that kicks off a fresh chapter.

Tune in now.