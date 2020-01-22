Welsey Joseph Works Alongside Joy Orbison On 'Ghostin'

Welsey Joseph and Joy Orbison team up on new single 'Ghostin'.

The songwriter steps into the studio with the revered producer, whose catalogue has helped define UK club culture for a decade.

Exchanging ideas, the pair forged a mutual palette of soul and electronic music, matched to faint pangs of melancholy.

The song seemingly fell into place remarkably quickly, reflecting the pace with which they worked.

Wesley comments: “Ghostin’ is a real melting pot of flavours, and working with Joy O on the production created a natural exchange of palettes; blending soul, dance and experimental grooves with a melancholic, nostalgic undertone. The base of the song was produced the first time we met, and the hypnotic dance-like pulse with jazz chords set an off-tone vibe for the lyrics - which kind of wrote themselves on the bus home from the session.”

“That journey inspired the music video too, as I wanted to narrate a fictional story that worked alongside what I was seeing out of the window that night. We got in touch with an animator in LA called Najeeb Tarazi, who has made some great films and was part of the team at Pixar. I talked him through the idea, and he took off instantly and created a beautiful world that subtly blends eeriness and warmth for the song to exist in.”

Check it out now.

