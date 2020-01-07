Well Yeah Conjure Spring Optimism With New Single 'Hello'

New project Well Yeah has shared their single 'Hello' - tune in now.

The endeavour is led by Carolina Faruolo, who previously worked as a member of garage rock outfit Los Bitchos.

Well Yeah marks a fresh chapter, with new single 'Hello' out now on Strong Island Recordings.

Patching together the psychedelic cumbia references that rose to the surface in Los Bitchos with something different - a kind of gentle warmth, a pop-edged optimism.

Intricate guitar work is allowed to interweave around the subtle melodies, resulting in something that sticks to her DIY roots while moving in a rather different direction.

Carolina explains...

"It's called 'Hello' cause it's what you would say when you meet someone new (in this case a new band!) and it's a solid snapshot of the band's sound. It's a collection of bouncy guitar riffs layered up with latin percussion, preferably to listen with a cocktail in hand and warm weather (paddling pool optional)."

Tune in now.

