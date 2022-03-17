Weezer Launch New 'SZNZ' Project

Weezer have launched new 'SZNZ' project.

The band are on something of a creative roll, with 2021's 'OK Human' being swiftly followed by 'Van Weezer'.

A quick-fire one-two pairing, those albums will now be followed by a brand new project.

'SZNZ' is a four-part EP cycle, with each release timed to match the passing of the seasons.

The first EP is appropriately titled 'SZNZ: Spring' and it lands on Sunday (March 20th) - the Spring equinox.

Produced by Jake Sinclair, Ethan Gruska, and Suzy Shinn, the EP is led by new single 'A Little Bit Of Love'.

