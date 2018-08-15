We Were Promised Jetpacks Share 'Repeating Patterns'

We Were Promised Jetpacks have shared new song 'Repeating Patterns'.

The Scottish band recently broke cover, ending a lengthy wait for new material by unveiling plans for a full studio album and a British tour.

New song 'Repeating Patterns' continues their rebirth, a pounding, relentless return rooted in those emotive, anthemic vocals.

A crunching return, production comes from Jonathan Low while the lyrics carry a sting in the tail.

We Were Promised Jetpacks say: "'Repeating Patterns' is one of the first songs we wrote for this album. It’s been getting a great reception at our shows and has become a really important song for us. Our goal when recording was to not tame it and keep it as raw and raucous as it is live."

"We only first saw the video a few days ago and we absolutely love it. Thanks to Mathew Marchlewski, Adam Keene, Poppy Garcia, and Ashley Spencer for making such a perfect video. We hope everyone enjoys listening to it as much as we enjoy playing it."

Tune in now.

We Were Promised Jetpacks will release new album 'The More I Sleep the Less I Dream' on September 14th.

For tickets to the latest We Were Promised Jetpacks shows click HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.