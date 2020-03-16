Waxahatchee Shares 'Can't Do Much', It's An "Unsentimental Love Song"

Waxahatchee has shared new single 'Can't Do Much'.

Katie Crutchfield is readying her new album, with 'Saint Cloud' having been pieced together in the aftermath of her decision to get sober.

An album dominated by regret and recovery, 'Saint Cloud' might well be her most personal gesture yet.

Out on March 27th, it's trailed by new single 'Can't Do Much', something Crutchfield terms an "unsentimental love song".

Spartan and gently intense, it's powered by her enticing vocal. Waxahatchee comments...

“It's meant to be an extremely unsentimental love song, a love song with a strong dose of reality.”

“It was written early on in a relationship, where the feelings were super intense, but also fear or apprehension were sort of keeping me from totally relaxing in it yet. Sort of like 'it's annoying that I love you so much'—totally unromantic, which sort of makes it really romantic to me.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Molly Matalon

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.