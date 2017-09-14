Waxahatchee Introduces New 'Great Thunder' EP

Waxahatchee is set to release new EP 'Great Thunder' on September 7th.

Katie Crutchfield is ready to shift and evolve once more, working alongside the now-dormant experimental outfit Great Thunder.

The material was recorded and placed to one side, before recently being unearthed and reimagined alongside producer Brad Cook.

The mixing process took place Justin Vernon’s April Base studio in Wisconsin, with the results set to drop on September 7th via Merge Records.

“I would say that it is a complete 180 from the last record: super stripped-down, quiet, and with me performing solo, it’s a throwback to how I started,” writes Crutchfield. “Overall, the EP is a warm, kind of vibey recording.”

Lead song 'Chapel Of Pines' is online now - a warm, intimate experience, you can check it out below.

Tracklisting:

1. Singers

2. You're Welcome

3. Chapel of Pines

4. You Left Me With an Ocean

5. Slow You Down

6. Take So Much

Photo Credit: Molly Matalon

