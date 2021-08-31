Waxahatchee Covers Woody Guthrie's 'Talking Dust Bowl Blues'

Waxahatchee has shared her cover of Woody Guthrie's 'Talking Dust Bowl Blues'.

The new take on the American folk classic appears on a newly announced tribute album, with ‘Home In This World: Woody Guthrie’s Dust Bowl Ballads’ set to land on September 10th.

Assembled by Grammy Award-winning music supervisor and producer Randall Poster, it's a fresh take on Woody Guthrie’s hugely influential 1940 album, ‘Dust Bowl Ballads’.

One of the cornerstones of American songwriting, it's documentarian feel and off-beat humour retains a lasting power.

Randall Poster comments: “Woody Guthrie’s ‘Dust Bowl Ballads’ is as relevant as ever. While profiteers exploit our natural resources, there is a growing sensitivity to the harsh farming practices that put our well-being at risk and a concerted movement toward regenerative agriculture that can reinvigorate the soil and push back on climate change.”

“I asked some of my favourite artists to help render these songs, hoping that this collection will reinforce the enduring power and prescience of Guthrie’s music and reveal the power of song. I tried to think of these songs as the soundtrack to a movie, building a narrative, a story where the world wakes up to the climate threats and unite to combat it successfully. It’s a great movie.”

The album is launched with Waxahatchee's pleasingly simple, stark performance of 'Talking Dust Bowl Blues', a song whose empathy for the impoverished retains remarkable power.

Tracklisting:

1. ‘Dust Bowl Blues’ – Shovels & Rope

2. ‘I Ain't Got No Home In This World Anymore’ – Lost Dog Street Band

3. ‘Blowin' Down This Road’ – Watkins Family Hour

4. ‘Pretty Boy Floyd’ – John Paul White

5. ‘Dusty Old Dust’ – Lee Ann Womack

6. ‘Do Re Mi’ – Colter Wall

7. ‘Talking Dust Bowl Blues’ – Waxahatchee

8. ‘Tom Joad Part 1’ – Chris Thile

9. ‘Tom Joad Part 2’ – Lillie Mae

10. ‘The Great Dust Storm’ – The Felice Brothers

11. ‘Dust Cain't Kill Me’ – The Secret Sisters

12. ‘Dust Bowl Refugee’ – Swamp Dogg

13. ‘Dust Pneumonia Blues’ – Mark Lanegan

14. ‘Vigilante Man’ – Parker Millsap

