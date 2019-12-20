Waxahatchee Announces New Album 'Saint Cloud'

Waxahatchee is set to release new album 'Saint Cloud' on March 27th.

The project is helmed by Katie Crutchfield, and this new album stems from a highly vulnerable point in her life.

Realising that she had to get sober, music became a crutch as well as a means to channel all these conflicting emotions in her life.

She comments: "I think all of my records are turbulent and emotional, but this one feels like it has a little dose of enlightenment. It feels a little more calm and less reckless."

Out on March 27th, the record is led by new single 'Fire' and it's a bold, unrelenting return from Waxahatchee, underpinned by Katie Crutchfield's poetic honesty.

She comments: "The idea and melody for 'Fire' was dreamt up while driving over the Mississippi River from Memphis into West Memphis, AR, sun reflecting off the water which literally made West Memphis glow."

"The song's written by me, to myself. It's about the internal dialogue of shame surrounding mistakes you've made in the past and how we spiral and beat ourselves up when we slip. It's meant to be a bit of a personal pep talk. If I can love myself unconditionally, then I can move through the world a little easier."

"If I can accept that I only have a partial view of the universe, and that I can't know everything or control much of anything, then I can breathe a little easier, take better care of myself, and be closer to my own truth."

Tune in now.

Tracklisting:

1. Oxbow

2. Can't Do Much

3. Fire

4. Lilacs

5. The Eye

6. Hell

7. Witches

8. War

9. Arkadelphia

10. Ruby Falls

11. St. Cloud

Photo Credit: Molly Matalon

