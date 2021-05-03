Wavves Announce New Album 'Hideaway'

Wavves will release new album 'Hideaway' on July 16th.

The project return with a new album, a succinct nine track collection produced by TV On The Radio's Dave Sitek.

A song cycle about ageing and taking stock, 'Hideaway' also discloses a resolute independence, a belief that change has to come from within.

“It’s real peaks and valleys with me,” songwriter Nathan Williams says. “I can be super optimistic and I can feel really good, and then I can hit a skid and it’s like an earthquake hits my life, and everything just falls apart. Some of it is my own doing, of course.”

New song 'Help Is On The Way' is online now, is fuzzy indie pop burner scorched by the fires of experience.

'Hideaway' will be released on July 16th.

Photo Credit: Jesse Lirola

