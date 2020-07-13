WaveIQ Takes His Art In A Fresh Direction With 'High Or Low'

LA based auteur WaveIQ has shared his new single 'High Or Low' in full.

It's been a phenomenal 18 months for the American maverick, having produced with Jaden Smith and then toured across the globe.

New album 'Arcadia' is incoming, and it finds the Virginia born artist blossoming, adding fresh depth to his work.

It's a direction emphasised by album cut 'High Or Low', a song that took some time to complete.

A fastidious creator, WaveIQ spent months in the studio in this track alone, perfectly his sound.

The end results speak for themselves. He comments:

"'High Or Low' is the standout record on the album for me. Mainly because it took me 35 different iterations to complete it. I wanted it to sound like a digital celebration, something that could boost the confidence of everyone who listens to it. From the horn sections to the chords. I made sure that the production and the wordplay was as palatable as I've ever been on a record..."

