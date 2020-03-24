Watch Yungblud In Conversation With Paris Hilton, Kenidra Woods

Yungblud has shared the third instalment of his web-show.

The Yungblud Show was launched as an antidote to lockdown, with the opening instalment trending globally.

The third episode is now online, and it features special guest Paris Hilton, as well as Yungblud in conversation with Kenidra Woods.

Closing the show, Yungblud previewed brand new material and announced the following up to his debut graphic novel, Weird Times at Quarry Banks University.

Pre-order the new graphic novel HERE.

Watch the show below.

