Watch Yungblud Construct 'Weird!' In This New Beats By Dr. Dre Video

Yungblud has offered fans a behind the scenes glimpse into his studio process with a new Beats by Dr. Dre video.

Part of a Beats by Dr. Dre series, the clip was shot on an iPhone, and offers a raw, DIY look at Yungblud's creative endeavours.

New single 'Weird!' is out now, and it's a clarion call to the outsiders that populate the singer's colossal fan army.

The clip shows the track coming into focus, offering a neat inside view of Yungblud in the studio.

Talking about making the track, Yungblud says:

"The ideas are happening and I’m like 'I hate it I hate it' and it can get frustrating or I’m like what do you think Chris and he’s like 'I hate it' and that’s what pushes us forward. I think that’s part of the fun of it."

"We were recording an acoustic guitar through a microphone, and I was like 'it sounds too posh', so I started recording the guitar through an iPhone. Like magic, it sounds naive and young but real. We tried the drum sound off Garage band on an iPhone, OK what can we do what else can we do now on an iPhone..."

