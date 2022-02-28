Watch Yard Act Cover LCD Soundsystem's 'Daft Punk Is Playing At My House'

Yard Act played a special LCD Soundsystem cover during their hometown show at the weekend.

The band played Leeds venue Brudenell Social Club, and during the encore dropped something special for their fans and close friends.

With their debut album narrowly beaten by Years & Years in a closely fought chart race, Yard Act had a lot to celebrate at the famed venue.

Deciding to unveil a special LCD Soundsystem cover, Yard Act were joined by support act Baba Ali for a rendition of 'Daft Punk Is Playing At My House'.

It's a rough 'n' ready, celebratory romp, with singer James Smith stepping into James Murphy's lyric.

A fan caught the moment on camera - tune in now.

Photo Credit: James Brown

- - -