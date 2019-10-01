Watch Vagabon, Angel Olsen Perform 'Every Woman'

Vagabon and Angel Olsen combined to perform 'Every Woman' earlier this year.

Both artists have enjoyed a stellar 12 months, with Vagabon's self-titled album on Nonesuch becoming a breakout moment of sorts.

Angel Olsen's 'All Mirrors' meanwhile, is an astonishing feat, with the pair emerging onstage in Oakland earlier this year.

Combining to perform Vagabon's 'Every Woman', it's a neat moment, the linking of two absolutely superb songwriters.

Tune in now.

