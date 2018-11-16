Watch: upsidedownhead - 'the moment'

There's not a lot we can tell you about upsidedownhead.

A reclusive production talent from Australia, both distance and his own preference have kept biographical details to a minimum.

New EP 'complex' is out now, seven tracks of absorbing, striking, highly individual electronics, melding together left field melody to an astute technological touch.

It's a potent introduction, with upsidedownhead filming a special clip to let fans explore his methodology a little further.

A live take on 'the moment', it was shot by Nick Manuell in the most simple yet effective of environments - a warehouse in Melbourne.

The producer explains: "It features Ben Corbett on synths, Jackson McRae on drums and myself on synths and vocals. This is one of the live set ups I’ll be using for shows. One of the points of this video was to demonstrate I’m not going to settle for the 'press play' backing tracks show, but endeavour to play and perform electronic music as live as possible. Also, I was pretty sick this day and I had the dilemma of replace my vocal or embrace it for what it is... I embraced it".

"Here’s a little bit about the song... This song is about trying to stay present in life and not get too far forward or behind in my thinking - but stay in the now. Sometimes I can ruminate on the smallest details in the past and the future, causing all sorts of confusion and inner strife. Finding a balance and focus on the present was important to not getting too up or down essentially. We wanted it to feel cold and isolated and have a 90s feel."

Director Nick Manuell adds: "I love the way upsidedownhead musically blends the old with the new and I really wanted this live video to reflect that in some way. After some brainstorming we came up with the idea of doing some post production styling that made the clip look as if you’re watching it on an old VHS that you found in your parents shed. I love the way the synth pitch bends in parts with the warping of the footage."

Tune in now.

