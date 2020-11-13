Watch Thundercat, Ariana Grande Jam On 'Them Changes'

Thundercat was joined by Ariana Grande for a live performance of 'Them Changes' over the weekend.

The bass maestro took part in Adult Swim Festival over the weekend, with all proceeds going towards civil rights legal organisation ACLU.

Thundercat was joined by pop icon Ariana Grande for a very special version of 'Them Changes', with the band augmented by JD Beck and DOMi.

Fresh from her album 'Positions', Ariana shows off her emphatic vocal chops alongside a scintillating live ensemble.

Tune in now.

