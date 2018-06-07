Watch Thom Yorke Perform 'Silent Night'

Thom Yorke threw in a festive cover of 'Silent Night' during a recent Las Vegas show.

The Radiohead singer performed a solo set at Las Vegas' venue The Chelsea on December 22nd, matching his own material against Radiohead, Atoms For Peace, and a few surprises.

Getting into the spirit of the season a little, Thom Yorke began playing a plaintive version of 'Silent Night', re-working the arrangement on the spot.

Seguing into Radiohead's 'In Rainbows' era classic 'Reckoner', it's the definitely the soundtrack to your bleak midwinter.

Thankfully, a fan was on hand to capture the moment, so you can watch some footage below.

