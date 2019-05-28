Watch This Beautiful Tribute To Her's

A wonderful new video tribute has emerged for the Liverpool band Her's.

Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading were touring across the United States with their tour manager earlier this year, when a tragic road accident claimed their lives .

A cruel and deeply upsetting blow, Her's were stopped just as they had begun to breakthrough, playing SXSW mere days before.

Now the families of Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading aim to hold a full memorial event, with Friends Of Her's taking place at The Bombed Out Church in Liverpool on June 16th.

Featuring DJ sets from the likes of The Orielles, Happyness, Brad Stank and Pizzagirl, there will also be an exhibition, screenings, and more.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the organisation of workshops and projects in support of the local homeless community, based at St Luke’s (Bombed Out Church) - to make a donation click HERE.

Alongside this announcement a new video has been pieced together posthumously for 'She Needs Him' - it's a highly emotional experience, but also deeply worthwhile.

Watch it now.

Friends Of Her's will be released on June 16th.

