Watch This Astonishing Kamasi Washington Live Set Now

Kamasi Washington played an outstanding 50 minute set at the Adult Swim Festival over the weekend.

The saxophonist took part in the digital festival, joining a bill that also included Run The Jewels, Thundercat, Kaytranada, and more.

Joined by his full eight piece band, Kamasi's instrumental workouts were augmented by Chicago singer Phoelix.

The full 50 minute set is available to stream online now, and it's a superb watch.

Diving into his catalogue while exploring fresh spheres, you can check it out in full below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.