Watch The Rhythm Method Halt An Armed Attacker

Joey Bradbury is an actual bloody hero...
16 · 09 · 2019

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes.

Take The Rhythm Method - honest, comedic observations on everyday life in this broken Britain, they're already pretty heroic in our eyes.

But then Joey Bradbury went one stage further. The duo were cavorting in a karaoke bar at the weekend, when an armed attacker started menacing people outside.

The Rhythm Method, though, weren't ones to be intimidated. Joey Bradbury manoeuvred himself to the back of the man, and then calmed disarmed him.

Footage has now landed online - and it's every bit as impressive as it sounds.

Remarkably, he even downplays it, later adding: "Also hate to ruin the story but it wasn't a machete. It was a sharp piece of iron work. Off a fence or out of a fire place. But up for calling it a machete."

Machete or not, it's a brave move.

The Rhythm Method's album 'How Would You Know I Was Lonely?' is out now - go give it a stream in his honour.

