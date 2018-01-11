Watch The Rhythm Method Halt An Armed Attacker

Heroes come in all shapes and sizes.

Take The Rhythm Method - honest, comedic observations on everyday life in this broken Britain, they're already pretty heroic in our eyes.

But then Joey Bradbury went one stage further. The duo were cavorting in a karaoke bar at the weekend, when an armed attacker started menacing people outside.

The Rhythm Method, though, weren't ones to be intimidated. Joey Bradbury manoeuvred himself to the back of the man, and then calmed disarmed him.

My mate Joey from @thrhythmmthd nonchalantly disarmed some bloke wielding a machete outside a karaoke bar we were all in last night. I can’t stop watching the footage back. An absolute hero who could have saved multiple lives. Fucking hell. @PrideOfBritain — Real Lies (@_real_lies) September 15, 2019

Footage has now landed online - and it's every bit as impressive as it sounds.

This was a simple mathematical equation. The bloke might have been armed but he was 5 inches shorter than me and probably weighed 3 or 4 stone less. I knew he had no chance of overpowering me if I got my hand on it. In reality one should probably run away in situations like this pic.twitter.com/9ZVVv9LI5W — The Rhythm Method (@thrhythmmthd) September 16, 2019

Remarkably, he even downplays it, later adding: "Also hate to ruin the story but it wasn't a machete. It was a sharp piece of iron work. Off a fence or out of a fire place. But up for calling it a machete."

Machete or not, it's a brave move.

The Rhythm Method's album 'How Would You Know I Was Lonely?' is out now - go give it a stream in his honour.

