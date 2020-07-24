Watch The Moment The Style Council Reformed

80s group The Style Council reformed for a one off performance as part of new documentary Long Hot Summers.

Paul Weller formed the venture in the wake of The Jam's split, linking with close friend Mick Talbot in the process.

Jazz-leaning pop with a soulful bent, the group's catalogue produced some storming singles, while irking the purists.

The project's decade-long run is ripe for re-evaluation, we reckon, and Clash even set The Magic Gang on that very task.

New documentary Long Hot Summers spins The Style Council's wayward tale, and ends with an emotional re-union.

A short live performance, you can check it out below.

New compilation 'Long Hot Summers: The Story Of The Style Council' is out now.

