Watch The Libertines New Puppet Show, Skint And Minted

The Libertines have shared the first episode of their new puppet show.

The show - Skint And Minted - is basically a potted history of the band, narrated by drummer and all-round raconteur Gary Powell.

The first episode is online now, and it details the raucous early years of The Libertines, including those ad hoc DIY shows and signing to Rough Trade.

At one point, Carl Barat opts to quit the band, with Gary Powell re-assuring the audience that “quitting is some of us Libertines’ favourite hobbies...”

He then adds: “Luckily, our second favourite hobby is reforming.”

Check out Skint And Minted below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.