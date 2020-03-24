Watch The Killers Discuss Some Classic Videos

The Killers sat down with VEVO recently to re-watch some classic videos.

The band are back, with new album 'Imploding The Mirage' set to be released on May 29th.

A full international tour might not be on the cards right now, but The Killers are keen to have some fun regardless.

Part of the VEVO Watch This stream, the group sat down to re-watch some classic clips, including 'Mr. Brightside', 'When We Were Young', 'Bones', and 'The Man'.

Shot in true Gogglebox style, it's a fun walk down memory lane.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.