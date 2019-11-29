Watch The Killers Cover Tom Petty's 'The Waiting'

The Killers popped past CBS This Morning over the weekend for a live performance.

The band's new album 'Imploding The Mirage' is incoming, despite coronavirus throwing a spanner in the works for their international tour.

The lockdown performance featured a stripped back rendition of two songs, including previously unheard 'Imploding The Mirage' cut 'Blowback'.

Alongside this, The Killers also gave a rousing rendition of the Tom Petty classic 'The Waiting'.

A special moment, you can re-visit it below.

