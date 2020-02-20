Watch The Flaming Lips Mind-Blowing Colbert Performance

The Flaming Lips flipped social distancing on its head for their Colbert performance.

The show has been getting musical guests to use social distancing creatively, such as Wilco's recent multi-camera slot.

Wayne Coyne's now-traditional bubble was taken to the next level, with each musician, and each member of the audience, featuring inside a latex bubble.

Performing their evergreen classic 'Race For The Prize', the Oklahoma group also threw in new song 'Flowers Of Neptune 6'.

Watch 'Race For The Prize' below.

Related: Where To Start... The Flaming Lips

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.