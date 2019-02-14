Watch The First Trailer For Beyoncé's Homecoming

Beyoncé has shared the first trailer for her new Netflix documentary Homecoming.

The new film traces the build up to Beyoncé's incredible Coachella set last summer, and offers a glimpse into both her working methods and her personal life.

The film lands on April 17th - funnily enough the mid-point between this year's Coachella weekends - and the first trailer is online now.

The clip features plenty of her family, with both Jay-Z and Blue Ivy stealing the show.

Beyoncé appears focussed and driven throughout, while the clip also finds room for icons such as Maya Angelou.

Check it out now.

Homecoming hits Netflix on April 17th.

