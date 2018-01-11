Watch The 2019 Hyundai Mercury Prize Celebrate Diversity In Music

The 2019 Hyundai Mercury Prize is just days away, and regardless of who actually wins the coveted title almost all the shortlisted artists will be performing at the ceremony.

If you’re not one of the lucky people in the room, for the awards ceremony you can still catch the likes of Dave, Slowthai, Little Simz and IDLES, as the whole thing will be screened on BBC 4 TV from the Eventim Apollo in London.

Hosted by Lauren Laverne, and with the overall winner prize being announced by Annie Mac, the favourites to win this year are Dave for ‘Psychodrama’, The 1975 for ‘‘A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships’, and IDLES for ‘Joy as an Act of Resistance’. 11 of the 12 shortlisted artists will be performing, making for a big show.

The judging panel is made up of artists – like Stormzy, Gaz Coombes, and Jorja Smith – broadcasters, and journalists, who will decide the winner on the day of the Awards Show.

The judges said this year’s awards celebrates the “striking diversity of British and Irish music-makers” and their “shared purpose in exploring issues of identity and belonging at a time of division and disagreement”, all with “passion, insight, ambition and heart-stirring optimism”.

The shortlist is:

Anna Calvi ‘Hunter’

black midi ‘Schlagenheim’

Cate Le Bon ‘Reward’

Dave ‘Psychodrama’

Foals ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1’

Fontaines D.C. ‘Dogrel’

IDLES ‘Joy as an Act of Resistance’

Little Simz ‘Grey Area’

NAO ‘Saturn’

SEED Ensemble ‘Driftglass’

slowthai ‘Nothing Great About Britain’

The 1975 ‘A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships’





Make sure you tune into the live coverage of the event on BBC 4 TV from 9.00pm to 10.15pm on Thursday to see who’s crowned this year’s winner. Alternatively listen via BBC Radio 6 from 7.00pm - 10.30pm with coverage hosted by Tom Ravenscroft.

