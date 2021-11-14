Watch Taylor Swift Perform 'All Too Well' In Full On Saturday Night Live

Taylor Swift performed her break up epic 'All Too Well' on Saturday Night Live.

'Red (Taylor's Version)' is out now , part of Taylor Swift's ongoing mission to re-record her catalogue and gain control of her art.

This time round, 'Red' has been bolstered by material she wrote a decade ago - but then shelved.

'All Too Well' immediately became a moment for fans, with its 10 minute gravitas documenting a painful break up.

A cathartic experience, 'All Too Well' was prompted by Taylor's experiences with Jake Gyllenhaal, but it resonates much more broadly.

Appearing on Saturday Night Live, the American pop icon performed the song in full - check it out below.

