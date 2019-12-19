Watch Stormzy Leap Onstage With Harry Styles

Stormzy joined Harry Styles onstage in London last night (December 19th).

The pop icon announced plans for a last minute show in the capital, an intimate affair to help celebrate new album 'Fine Line'.

The album dropped in the same week as Stormzy's 'Heavy Is The Head', pushing the two into a chart battle.

There was little sign of rivalry when Harry invited the rapper onstage at the show, with the pair jamming on 'Vossi Bop'.

Fan footage has emerged online, featuring that rabble rousing line: "Fuck the government, and fuck Boris!"

Check it out now.

please don’t speak to me today unless it is about stormzy and harry styles shouting “FUCK THE GOVERNMENT AND FUCK BORIS” in tandem pic.twitter.com/7CgdPnKkoe — G (@oneofthosefaces) December 20, 2019

There's a palpable sense of respect between the two artists.

Harry Styles you are a legend my guy, what a moment — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) December 19, 2019

.@stormzy talking about Harry tonight at the London show.



“From my heart, you’re not just a pop star, you’re a brilliant artist.” pic.twitter.com/qZe8wJdMMU — HSD (@hsdaily) December 19, 2019

